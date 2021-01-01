From mn hometown classic 80s 90s retro souvenir apparel
MN Hometown Classic 80s 90s Retro Souvenir Apparel Duluth Minnesota Vintage Retro Throwback Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Duluth Minnesota design is for those who are from Duluth and want to show off their hometown pride. Wear this retro design to let people know that you visited Duluth on vacation or are a proud resident. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only