Well Woven Dulcet Aosta Tribal Diamond Pattern Blue 9'3" x 12'6" Area Rug

The Dulcet collection lets you express your style at a price you can afford, in patterns ranging from modern geometric to Persian traditional. With simple grey tones, neutral ivories and beiges, red or warm, vibrant jewel tone colors, these rugs can match just about anything. The heat set polypropylene fiber gives a 0.4” pile that is stain resistant and doesn’t shed or fade over time. The 100% jute backing is safe for wood floors and all four sides of the rug are serged for improved durability.