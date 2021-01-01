From howard miller
Howard Miller Dulbecco Curio Cabinet 547-200 – Black Satin Finish Home Decor, Six Shelves, Seven Level Display Case, Locking Slide Door, Halogen Light Switch
The front door of this curio cabinet slides in both directions for easy access to the shelves. Black Satin finish on select hardwoods and veneers. Beveled glass on the front door for added elegance. Ample display space with six glass shelves for seven levels of display. Glass shelves can be adjusted to any level within your cabinet.