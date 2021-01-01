Duke Outdoor 3 Piece Acacia Wood and Wicker Bistro Set with Cushions, Gray, Gray

The beautiful blend of wood and wicker comes to life with this bistro set. Complete with two wicker dining chairs and one wooden table, you can enjoy eating in your backyard whenever you want. The wooden table is treated to withstand even the harshest of seasons, ensuring your set looks great all year long. This set also comes with the added benefit of cushions for your seats, giving you the perfect color contrast, as well as the comfort that everyone wants when sitting outside for extended periods of time. The circular table ensures that there is enough space for both food and people, meaning no one leaves the table hungry.