From duke cannon supply co.
Duke Cannon Supply Co. 3.4oz Bloody Knuckles Hand Sanitizer | SANITIZER1
Advertisement
Duke Cannon took the time to develop a premium hand sanitizer that kills germs without killing your hands. Made with a 70% concentration of plant-based alcohol from Midwest-grown corn, it exceeds the CDC's guidelines to kill germs and sanitize, but it also includes Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to hydrate and heal your mitts. Duke Cannon Supply Co. 3.4oz Bloody Knuckles Hand Sanitizer | SANITIZER1