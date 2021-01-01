From duhome elegant lifestyle
Duhome Rolling Desk Chair for Women Girls, Elegant Vanity Chair with Wheels Button Tufted Home Office Chair for Bedroom Living Room Office PU Leather
Advertisement
UNIQUE DESIGN: Unique crystal button tufted backrest makes the home office desk chair not only to provide you with maximum comfort, but also to add a sense of eye-catching and luxury. The backrest and seat are padded with thick sponge and covered with high-quality leather. 360° Rotation: This modern desk chair is equipped with 5 high-quality casters, which can run smoothly in multiple directions without making noise. When you move from one task to another, the 360-degree rotating seat also provides additional convenience. HEIGHT ADJUSTBLE: Adjustable height design allows you to set the accent chair with wheels to a suitable height. And an SGS-certified gas lift ensures your adjustment safety. The weight capacity of the desk chair can be up to 285 pounds. EASY TO ASSEMBLE: The makeup chair is very easy to assemble, and the package contains all the hardware, no extra tools needed.