Duffield 17.5" Standard Table Lamp

This table lamp brings a pop of color to your nightstand or side table, and some much-needed light too. The glass base showcases a gourd silhouette with a circular plinth base for a traditional design. Up top, there is a tapered cotton shade that diffuses the light from the bulb that sits inside. We love how this lamp arrives with a compact fluorescent bulb, so you don't have to make a trip to the hardware store. This table lamp is operated by a convenient rocker switch. Base Color: Pink