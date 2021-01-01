From picnic time
Picnic Time Duet Insulated Wine and Cheese Tote, Vista Blue
Advertisement
Insulated shoulder tote in sky blue for wine and snacks--perfect for romantic getaways and outdoor concerts 2 compartments for wine lined with ThermoGuard insulation to keep your wine at just the right temp Includes 6-inch hardwood cutting board, stainless steel cheese knife, stainless steel corkscrew Exterior made from durable 600D polyester canvas; adjustable padded shoulder strap Adjustable padded shoulder strap, Manufacturer: Picnic Time