Jacuzzi DUE6642ACR4CX Duetta 66" Pure Air Bathtub for Drop In / Undermount Installations with Center Drain and Chromatherapy Lighting Technology - Luxury Controls Jacuzzi DUE6642ACR4CX Key Data:66" L x 42" W x 26" HPure Air ExperienceWater Depth: 17-1/2"Jacuzzi DUE6642ACR4CX Features:Covered under Jacuzzi's lifetime limited warrantyAcrylic drop-in or undermount tubDeep soaking tubs have a raised overflow, allowing the user to be surrounded by waterCenter drain with slotted overflowTextured slip-resistant bottomTub waste sold separately (when adding to cart - will be offered)Wider design allows comfortable bathing for twoIntegral lumbar support on one side for comfortJacuzzi DUE6642ACR4CX Technology:Lighting:Chromatherapy: LED lighting that is able to produce a total of 256 mood-setting colors. Jacuzzi's® Chromatherapy lighting serves to not only enhance your bathing experience, but also provide for safe entry and exists in and out of the tub.CleanLine™ Water Lines: Jacuzzi's CleanLine™ water lines contain anti-microbial additives to inhibit bacterial growth and odors over time.Tru-Level Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installation.Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area.Whirlpool Wave Mode: Cycle the air flow in the jets from no air flow to maximum air flow creating a unique wave-like experience.Controls:Luxury Controls: Upgraded electronic, button-operated controls with light bars to the left of each button designating low, medium-low, medium-high, and high. Pure Air Features: Auto Dri™: Drain activated system purges the air blowers after each use360° Balanced Air Flow: A unique network of channels that push heated air evenly into the bathTLC: Thermal Lumbar Comfort area delivers heated air to your backPureAir® Wave Mode: Cycles blower from its minimum to a user defined maximumJacuzzi DUE6642ACR4CX Specifications:Overall Length: 66"Overall Width: 42"Overall Width: 26"Basin Length: 43"Basin Length: 28"Water Depth: 17-1/2"Number of Bathers: 2Blower Location: Right Drop-In White