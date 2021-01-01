Jacuzzi DUE6636WCR2HX Duetta 66" Whirlpool Bathtub for Drop In / Undermount Installations with Center Drain and RapidHeat Technology White / Chrome

Jacuzzi DUE6636WCR2HX Duetta 66" Whirlpool Bathtub for Drop In / Undermount Installations with Center Drain and RapidHeat Technology Jacuzzi® DUE6636WCR2HX Key Data:66" L x 36" W x 26" HWhirlpool ExperienceWater Depth: 17-1/2"Jacuzzi® DUE6636WCR2HX Features:Covered under Jacuzzi's lifetime limited warrantyAcrylic drop-in or undermount tubDeep soaking tubs have a raised overflow, allowing the user to be surrounded by waterCenter drain with slotted overflowTextured slip-resistant bottomTub waste sold separately (when adding to cart - will be offered)Wider design allows comfortable bathing for twoIntegral lumbar support on one side for comfortJacuzzi® DUE6636WCR2HX Technology:4 TargetPro™ Jets: Jacuzzi® TargetPro™ jets offer incredible performance and comfort. With a low-profile face, easy to manipulate 60 degree range of adjustment, and simple flow control, TargetPro™ allows you to tailor your experience.10 AccuPro™ Jets: An essential building block of a Jacuzzi® jetted Whirlpool, this precision jet sends an accurate, pinpointed flow of air and water to target specific areas of your body. AccuPro™ jets are highly adaptable and maneuverable.Tru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installation.Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area.Silent Air Induction: Jacuzzi's patented air induction system silently mixes air into the water creating that legendary Jacuzzi® Whirlpool experience without a hissing sound.RapidHeat™ Inline Heater: Maintains user defined temperatures eliminating the need to add more hot water during baths.Jacuzzi® DUE6636WCR2HX Specifications:Overall Length: 66"Overall Width: 36"Overall Width: 26"Basin Length: 44"Basin Length: 23"Water Depth: 17-1/2"Number of Jets: 14Body: 4Back: 6Foot: 4Number of Bathers: 2Pump Location: RightAbout Jacuzzi®Jacuzzi® changed the way people bathed with their invention of the whirlpool tub. With over 60 years in business, Jacuzzi® manufactures all of its bathtubs and shower products here in the United States. For the leading manufacturer of whirlpool and spa bathtubs, Jacuzzis bathtubs recreate a relaxing experience due to its array of features from illumination to massage jets. Drop-In White / Chrome Trim