Due R3 32 Bit ARM Compatible Shield Module Board with USB Cable

The Arduino Due is a microcontroller board based on the Atmel SAM3X8E ARM Cortex-M3 CPU (datasheet) It is the first Arduino board based on a 32-bit ARM core microcontroller The board contains everything needed to support the microcontroller; simply connect it to a computer with a micro-USB cable or power it with a AC-to-DC adapter or battery to get started The bootloader is preburned in factory from Atmel and is stored in a dedicated ROM memory. The available SRAM is 96KB in two contiguous bank of 64KB and 32KB. All the available memory (Flash, RAM and ROM) can be accessed directly as a flat addressing space It is possible to erase the Flash memory of the SAM3X with the onboard erase button. This will remove the currently loaded sketch from the MCU. To erase, press and hold the Erase button for a few seconds while the board is powered