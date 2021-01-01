From willa arlo interiors
Ducote Orientation Chaise Lounge
Lend your seating ensemble a chic, sophisticated touch with this glamorous chaise lounge! Founded on a solid eucalyptus and rubberwood frame, this chaise lounge strikes an updated Victorian silhouette with one rolled arm, a wavy backrest, and four flared, tapered square legs with gleaming metal-plated feet. Available in a curated selection of colors, brushed velvet upholstery ensconces the chaise, accented by corded edges for a tailored touch, while plush foam padding and matching bolster pillow offers luxurious comfort. Fabric: Velvet Slate Blue