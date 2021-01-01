From zone - 365 duck bird lover
Zone - 365 Duck Bird Lover Duckaholic Hooked On Quack Duck Hunters Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Are you looking for unique stuff to a duck whisperer, bird lovers and duckling goose fans? Then this is for you. A great thing at the animal party. Duckaholic Hooked On Quack Duck Hunters is an excellent nifty product for all. This graphic drawing art design features a flying duck, sunset, and duck hunter sayings. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only