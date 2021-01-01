From burton & burton

Yellow Duck Planter/Vase Or Holder for Home and Nursery Decor

$17.35 on sale
($19.95 save 13%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Hand painted ceramic planter Adorable bright yellow duck design Measures: 5 1/2"H X 4 1/2"W X 6"D

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com