From skyline furniture
Duck Border Bed, Multiple Colors and Sizes
Duck Border Bed, Multiple Colors and Sizes:Fashionable cotton upholsteryPlush foam borderHeadboard adjusts up to 3"Matching upholstered rails and bed frame includedManufactured in IllinoisSpot clean onlyMattress and box spring requiredEasy assembly requiredHardware kit includedTwin: 78"L x 41"W x 51"HFull: 78"L x 56"W x 51"HQueen: 83"L x 62"W x 51"HKing: 83"L x 78"W x 51"HCalifornia king: 87"L x 74"W x 51"HMattresses sold separately. See our assortment of mattresses.