Crafted in commendations to English nobility, the exemplary design of this faucet manifests regality and elegance with its black porcelain handles. Ideal for more spacious bathrooms, widespread faucets are more spread apart and feature a 3-hole installation. The 8-in widespread bathroom faucet with brass pop-up and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium polished brass finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's traditional ensemble for years to come. Glamorize your home today with the traditional elegance of this faucet. A matching finish drain is also included. Kingston Brass Duchess Polished Brass 2-handle Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | WLKC7062PKL