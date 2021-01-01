Crafted in commendations to English nobility, the exemplary design of this faucet manifests regality and elegance with its black porcelain handles. Emulating the widespread look, mini-widespread bathroom faucets are for those that love detailed facets and clean lines. These compact faucets provide all of the design elements of a quality faucet without the need for a deck plate in 3-hole sinks. The Duchess mini-widespread bathroom faucet with pop-up drain and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium brushed nickel finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's traditional ensemble for years to come. Glamorize your home today with the traditional elegance of this faucet. A matching finish drain is also included. Kingston Brass Duchess Brushed Nickel 2-Handle 8-in Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | WLKB958AKL