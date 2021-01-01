From isabelle & max
Dube Letter D Canvas Art
Make any space in your home innovative and unique by adding this modern and contemporary art piece made by real artists. With an overarching color that will add a dynamic feel to your home décor. This wall décor is printed using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colors. This wall art is carefully wrapped with a layer of shrink-wrap that protects the surface and then wrapped with heavy-duty bubble cushion, ensuring its safe arrival to its new home. This art print is the perfect finishing touch to your home décor theme. Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.5" D