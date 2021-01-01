From syan
Dubbs Console Table In Espresso
Country : China(Taiwan)Include : Console Table * 1Product Size : 42" x 12" x 32"HSeat Size : -Assembly Required : YesStyle : Contemporary, CasualRomance : Extremely functional, the Dubbs cabinet features both open storage and drawer and framed glass door storage. Featuring 2 lower drawers and flanking doors that open to useful adjustable 2 shelves, this console table will help you entertain and keep items stored. The black finish and black arts and crafts hardware are helpful in blending into any decor.Product Details : KD, Rectangular Console : Storage: 2 Drw, 2 Open Compartments & 2 Glass Doors : Tempered Glass Door: 3 Wooden Shelves inside each door : Wooden Frame : Drawer: GLIDE Side Metal (Ext 3/4), DT & Felt-Lined Not IncludedColor : EspressoMaterials : MDF, PB, Glass, Veneer (PVC)Storage : -Storage & Clearance Dimensions : -NW CTN (LBS) : 71Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : -