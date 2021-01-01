DualSided Hanging Closet Organizer for Underwear StockingBra and SockMesh Pockets with Metal Hanger 42 Pockets Black

Good for organizing your lingerie, socks, underwear. Protect suits from dirt, dust, damp and bacteria. Have 15 mesh pockets, it can hanging in wardrobe or hanging on the back of any door. Transparent window design, convenient for storage and looking for the anything what you want. Unobstructed design, clear and easy to find. Perfect for home, Super storage does not occupy space. Foldable for easy storage. It is your good helper sorting clothes, keep your bedroom tidy and clean, also make your life more easily.