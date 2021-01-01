SILHOUETTE PROFESSIONAL Dual Zone 51 Bottle Built-in Wine Cooler in Stainless Steel, Silver

Sharing the name of the renowned Californian wine region, this cooler is equipped to store a sumptuous but modest collection. This piece is perfect for the entertainer that likes to keep a broad selection of bottles on hand and offer them to their guests at the exact temperature of ultimate enjoyment. The Silhouettte Professional SPRWC053D1SS model comes with a 24-month in-home warranty on parts and labor. Installation and yearly maintenance (cleaning) of the fridge are not covered under the warranty. Color: Stainless Steel.