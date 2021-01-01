From erin condren
Erin Condren Dual Tip Markers, Bold Brights, 6 pack (ACC- DLTIP MRKR)
Dual-tip markers in "bold brights" give you the flexibility of fine penmanship or larger lines, for artwork, sketches, and everything in between. Tips include fine (0.6 mm) on one side and medium (1.2 mm) on the other side. 6 dual tipped markers including magenta, dark orange, teal, cornflower, purple & black.