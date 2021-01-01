From sleeplace
SLEEPLACE Dual Sided Contour 2-Way Pillow Twin Pack
Dual sides - soft side (Blue): pressure relief/ firm side (Green): support and neck protection Ergonomic structure aligns the spine by supporting the natural curves of your head, neck and shoulders 2-Way reversible - Choose to sleep on ventilated memory foam or non-ventilated memory foam. Perfect for warm or cool Sleepers. Memory foam - core includes memory foam and ventilated memory foam. Easy wash - removable outer cover