Dual Run Capacitor Round CBB65 45/10uF Mfd 450V AC 40/85/21 Aluminum Case with Terminal for Air Conditioner Compressor Motor Heat Pump Condenser

[Specification] - Rated Capacity: 45+10uF; Tolerance: ±5%; Rated Voltage: 450V AC; Body Size: 135x55mm / 5.3x2.2inch(L*D); Rated Frequency: 50/60Hz; Climatic Category: 40/85/21 [Characteristic] - This CBB65 dual run capacitor has characteristics of low loss, heat resistance, anti-overvoltage shock, excellent electrical performance and long service life [Terminals] - There are 3 terminals (HERM/ FAN/C) on the top of the dual run capacitor, 4 pins per terminal. 'HERM' for the air compressor, 'FAN' for the fan, 'C' for the common line [Application] - The dual run start capacitor is widely used for air conditioners, air compressors, motors, refrigerators, heat pump condenser, HVAC, generators, illuminating lamps, fans, etc [Note] - If the capacitor of your motor and air compressor is burnt out or weak, you need to replace it with a new one