Dual Port Ultra Thin Flat USB Wall Charger with Smart IC Black
Multi-protect safety system and high-temperature, high-current, and over-charging protection Ultra slim and low profile dual port design allows you to charge 2 devices simultaneously, lightweight and portable, easy to store Smart IC technology auto-detects your device's output to always charge at maximum speed. 12 watts maximum output on either port Allows other outlet port(s) to be accessible at any time Backed by a Compact 1-Year Limited Warranty