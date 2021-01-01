Swan Dual-Mount Solid Surface 25 in. x 18 in. 3-Hole 60/40 Double Bowl Kitchen Sink in Arctic Granite

The real beauty of Swanstone Sinks goes deeper than just surface appearances. Available in a range of single and double bowl configurations, our drop-in and undermount style sinks are ideal for both new construction and remodeling projects. Swanstone sinks are durable and non-porous, making maintenance a breeze. Color and texture is throughout with no gelcoat surface to crack, chip or yellow. Solid surface sinks will not suffer chemical damage from drain cleaner, bleach or acetone. All of these features paired with a heat resistant of 450°, Swanstone is the strongest solid surface available in the market. Color: Arctic Granite.