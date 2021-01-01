From swan
SWAN Dual-mount 33-in x 22-in Metallico Double Equal Bowl 1-Hole Kitchen Sink in Gray | QZED-3322-173
Even, symmetrical double bowls. Made with 80% quartz stone, only a diamond is harder. Can be installed as a drop-in or undermount, offering design flexibility. Perfect for either remodeling projects or new construction. Virtually indestructible - will not damage from kitchen use. Limited lifetime warranty. SWAN Dual-mount 33-in x 22-in Metallico Double Equal Bowl 1-Hole Kitchen Sink in Gray | QZED-3322-173