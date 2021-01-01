From revo innovations
Dual Monitor Stand Mount Fully Adjustable LCD Monitor Desk Mount Fits 13 to 27 Computer Screens Vesa 75 100 Each Arm Holds up to 176lbs
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility - Dual monitor mount widely fits most 13' to 27' flat and curved screens and holds up to 17.6lbs per arm. Compatible with 75 x 75 mm and 100 x 100 mm VESA pattern Full Articulation - Adjustable arm offers +80 to -90 tilt, 180 swivel, 360 rotation, and height adjustment along the center pole Multiple Options - Besides clamp mounting (up to 3' thick), this stand also supports grommet mounting(up to 3.5' thick), Meet your needs different desks Save Valuable Workspace - One solid base supports two monitor arms, helping you save space and reduce clutter. Cable clips keep cables organized and protected. Just enjoy your working, gaming, or viewing hours in a more comfortable environment