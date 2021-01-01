From harrington signal
Dual Monitor Arm - Adjustable Gas Spring Desk Mount for 10 to 27 inch VESA Compatible Screens, Full Motion Monitor Stand with C clamp and Grommet.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 1. Arms easily adjust to support an ergonomically correct workstation; sit more comfortably at your desk while reducing neck, eye and back strain, extend or retract monitor arm; rotate monitor to landscape or portrait mode 2. Gas spring hovering system gracefully adjusts monitor height 3. Aircraft-grade aluminum arm features a stylish anti-scratch surface, both arms rotate horizontally 360 Degree (180 Degree in each direction) 4. Cable management system organizes wires for a tidy desk 5. Available VESA 75X75/100X100 and fits most 10"-27" monitors - check for standard VESA mounting 6. Durable hardware supports clamp or grommet installation 7. Supports monitors weighing 3.3-11 lbs. per arm