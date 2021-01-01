From sentry safe
Dual Heads Depository Safe
Dual Heads Depository Safe is uniquely designed to protect cash, receipts, deposit slips, keys and other valuables against theft and burglaries at the point of purchase. Solid steel construction features anti-pry door, anti-fish hopper. Dual Heads Depository Safe also offers heavy-duty ball-bearing hinges; hardened steel, anti-drill lock plate; bolt-down kit; pre-drilled anchor holes; stainless steel, decorative front-door plate; satin-textured lever handle; and durable powder-coat finish. Dual Heads Depository Safe provides a 0.74 cubic feet capacity. Ideal for convenience stores, restaurants, bars, hotels/motels, small cash businesses, pawn shops, independent store fronts and not-for-profit operations.