Experience Attainable LuxuryÌ? with the ZLINE Dual Fuel Professional Range. ZLINE‚Ä´s dual fuel range combines a high performance gas stovetop with an electric convection oven. Providing professional aesthetics and functionality, this stove offers the ultimate luxury experience for a fraction of the cost. Achieve optimal results with cooktop power ranging from 4, 200 up to 18, 000 BTUs provided with sealed burners. Rely on precise and even heating for every homemade dish with an electric convection oven. Enjoy an ultra-deep oven capacity with a three-layered insulated glass oven for efficient cooking every use. With upgraded premium features such as SmoothSlide ball-bearing oven racks, dual lighting, and adjustable legs, this dual fuel range is certain to wow both the chef and guests alike. Assembled with the highest quality materials on the market, this dual fuel oven offers a durable, scratch-resistant porcelain cooktop and ZLINE‚Ä´s exclusive single piece cast iron grate. Cook with ease with StayPut Italian hinges, providing a safe baking environment to enjoy for years to come. ZLINE stands by the longevity and durability of their professional dual fuel stoves, while ensuring further protection and peace of mind with a worry-free warranty. The ZLINE Dual Fuel Range ships next business day when in stock. ZLINE KITCHEN & BATH Dual fuel range 24-in Deep Recessed 5 Burners Convection Oven Freestanding Dual Fuel Range (Stainless Steel with Blue Gloss Door)