Coats & Clark Dual Duty Golden Tan Polyester/Cotton Hand Quilting Thread, 250 yards

Coats & Clark Dual Duty GOLDEN TAN Hand Quilting Thread, 250 yards, is designed for traditional hand quilting. It has a polished glace finish that coats the thread so that it doesn’t twist, tangle or knot while hand quilting. The glace finish also prevents thread fraying by reducing the abrasion on the thread as it is pulled. Coats & Clark Dual Duty Hand Quilting Thread is extra strong because it has a polyester core wrapped with cotton fiber making it 68% polyester and 32% cotton. Coats & Clark Dual Duty Hand Quilting Thread is a 25 weight, giving your stitches defined appearance when hand quilting whether you are outlining patchwork or stitching feathers.