Pyle Dual Channel UHF Wireless Microphone System Handheld MIC, Headset, Belt Pack, Lavelier/Lapel MIC w/ 8 Selectable Frequency Independent Volume.

ASSORTED MICS - 1 handheld MIC & a body-pack transmitter to clip comfortably on any garment for use with included headset/lapel microphone. For any occasion this system allows you to sing, talk or vocalize, leaving hands free to play any instrument. UHF - Wireless UHF signal audio transmission provides unsurpassed performance with operation up to 160 FT for clear, noise & distortion free, crisp vocals & excellent sound reproduction. Great for conferences, broadcasting & social events. 8 FREQUENCY CHANNEL DESIGN - Choose from 8 different frequency channels each with adjustable independent volume controls providing broad frequency response range & low distortion with high signal/noise ratio performance. HIGH QUALITY- Battery operated wireless microphones are designed for extended use providing excellent audio quality with its omni-directional audio capture and projection of the subject with simple & hassle-free operation.