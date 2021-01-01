EVE PEARL Dual Brush Set

This EVE PEARL set comes with a dual 201 Contour Blender Brush and dual 204 Fan Highlighter Brush. These synthetic fiber brushes apply and blend cream, liquid, or powders to help create the appearance of a smooth, flawless finish.



How do I use it: Use the flat side of the 201 Contour Blender Brush to apply foundation. Use the blender side to swirl and smooth the foundation into your skin to achieve the appearance of a smooth, flawless complexion with contours and definition. This brush shapes works well with the natural contours of the face, helping you to achieve a well-balanced, flattering application.



The multifunctional 204 Fan Highlighter Brush picks up the perfect amount of product and applies it with precision. The shape of the brush helps to contour, highlight, and blend in less time. It can also be used on the body for added color and bronzing.



From EVE PEARL.



Includes: