From dobacner
Dual Band 2400Mbps Wireless Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Bluetooth 5.0 NGFF Key E CNVi Wifi Card AX201NGW 2.4Ghz/5Ghz.
Note: It only support 10th processor and Win10, it can't support winXP/7/8. it just support CNVIO interface. 2400Mbps Dual Band Wireless Wi-Fi WLAN Card Adapter For Wi-Fi 6 Intel AX201NGW NGFF With M.2 Key E CNVI 802.11ax BT5.0 For Win10. Model: Intel AX201 Dual band:2.4Ghz / 5Ghz Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0 Interface: NGFF(M.2),22x30mm, just support CNVIO interface. Support Operating System: Windows 10, 64-bit, Google Chrome OS, Linux* Max Speed: Max speed can up to 2400Mbps under 5Ghz(your router must support 802.11ax), Max speed can up to 547Mbps under 2.4Ghz. Support MU-MIMO, it is the upgraded version of Intel 9560NGW NGFF.