From haley tech ltd

18cm Dual 4Pin to 8Pin(6+2) Graphics Card Power Cable 4PIN to 8PIN Graphic Card Cable Supply Dual D port to 8 pin for BTC Mining

$6.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

18cm Dual 4Pin to 8Pin(6+2) Graphics Card Power Cable 4PIN to 8PIN.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com