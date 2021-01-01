Dual 1/4 inch TS to Dual RCA Stereo Audio Interconnect Cable Patch Cords - 10 feet

Dual 1/4 TS to RCA Stereo Signal Interconnect Cable Patch Cable Cords, This cable is designed to connect gear with stereo unbalanced phone jacks to gear with stereo phono jacks. It is Ideal for touring and live sound applications where a device with stereo unbalanced 1/4' outputs needs to be connected to a device with stereo RCA phono inputs. Connectors: Two 1/4 inch TS Connectors on one end, Two RCA Male Connectors on the other end. Dual Cable are stuck together to run parallel, easy to organize, and you can separate the cable to make two independent cables if you need them without any problems.(Note: if you're input is red and white then use the blue in place of the white) 20 AWG 4N Oxygen Free Copper with shielding ensure high fidelity sound quality and provide maximum conductivity and signal clarity. great choice for music lover. With Heavy Duty 24K gold-plated RCA and 6.35mm connectors, it could eliminate signal loss and static noise, provide durability and im