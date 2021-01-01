Kohler DTV Prompt CR-SP2 Luxury Shower System: Includes 3 Port Digital Valve, Rain Shower Head, Multi-Function Hand Shower, 2 Body Sprays and All Installation Components Shower System Includes:3 port DTV prompt digital valve8" round rain shower head2-function hand shower14" right angle shower arm2 round body spraysWall supply elbow, 60" shower hose, slide bar and mounting bracketAll required rough-in valvesProduct Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyKohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing, exceeding industry standards for durabilityMasterClean spray face is easy to clean, resisting hard water buildup over timeDTV Prompt 3 outlet digital interface and valve allows you to adjust water pressure and temperature at the touch of a buttonSingle function rain shower headFeatures a multi-function hand shower - 2 spray options2 single function body sprays add an invigorating touch to the shower experienceAll components are designed to easily connect with standard U.S. plumbing supply bibsAll hardware required for installation is includedProduct Specs:All required rough in valve systems are includedFlow Rate: 2-1/2" gallons-per-minute (all shower components)Shower Head Width: 8"Spray Function: RainShower Arm Length: 14"24-3/4" slide bar with parking bracket for hand shower60" finish-matched shower hose Thermostatic Polished Chrome