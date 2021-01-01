Dacor DTI30M977B Contemporary 30 Inch Wide Built-In Induction Cooktop with WiFi Connectivity Black Cooking Appliances Cooktops Induction Cooktops

Dacor DTI30M977B Contemporary 30 Inch Wide Built-In Induction Cooktop with WiFi Connectivity Features:Induction cooktops use magnetism to heat your cookware, not a heating element meaning you are safer from burns with this cooktopThis cooktop features multiple flexible heating zones so you can use many different sizes of cookware on the same burnerWith its 9 burners, this cooktop has plenty of space to cook withThe touch panel is a one stop command center allowing you to review recipes and more while also providing the controls for your burnersCovered under a 3 Year manufacturer warrantyProduct Technologies:PowerCoil™: Reach higher temperatures in less timeFlex Zone™: Nine flexible cooking modules that heat and cook at lightning speed. Accommodates pots and pans of all shapes and sizes with a simple swipe of the fingerVirtual Flame™: LED lights signal when the cook zone is in use for extra safetyBluetooth Connectivity to Ventilation: Bluetooth® and ConnectOn auto-responsive technology activate the hood the instant the burner is turned on and adjust its intensity to match the heat of the flameSpecifications:Back Left Burner Watts: 2600Middle Burner Watts: 4800Front Left Burner Watts: 2600Front Right Burner Watts: 1800Number of Burners: 9Fuel Type: ElectricHot Surface Indicator Lights: YesCutout Depth: 28-1/2"Cutout Height: 3-3/4"Cutout Width: 19-1/2"Depth: 21-1/4"Height: 4"Width: 30"Amperage: 40Voltage: 240 Induction Cooktops Black