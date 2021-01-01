Deck to/Go DTG-S3 2.75 in. to 4.13 in. Deck Tile Compatible Plastic Adjustable Pedestal Support (8-Pack)

The DTG-S3 Deck Tile Compatible Adjustable Pedestal Supports come with the Top Tile Connectors (8-Pack). They fit perfectly with different types of tiles (sold separately). No tools necessary, just insert the DTG-Connectors into the tiles to connect them together. All you have to do is install the Adjustable Pedestal Supports every 2 ft., in both directions. You can choose to screw them (if necessary) to the existing surface.