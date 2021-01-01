From ibuypower

DTECH 6ft Shielded USB Printer Cable 2.0 A Male to B Male Port Data Transfer Square End Wire (6 Feet Blue)

$12.69
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

DTECH 6ft Shielded USB Printer Cable 2.0 A Male to B Male Port Data.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com