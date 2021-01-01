From house of troy

House of Troy DT24 Classic Traditional 3 Light 4-1/2" High Picture Light Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Picture Lights

Description

House of Troy DT24 Classic Traditional 3 Light 4-1/2" High Picture Light Features Fits a standard 4" x 4" junction box. Constructed of metal Has metal shade Requires (3) 40 watt medium (E26) bulbs Capable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbs Made in the United States ETL rated Dimensions Height: 4-1/2" Width: 24" Extension: 9-1/4" Depth: 9-1/4" Shade Width: 24" Backplate Height: 4" Backplate Width: 15" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 3 Bulbs Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 40 watts Wattage: 120 watts Voltage: 120 volts Antique Brass

