Elements Of Design DT1041PX Triple Handle Deck Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with 7" Center, Personal Hand Shower and Porcelain Cross Handles from the Hot Springs Collection

Elements of Design's primary mission is to become the leading provider of cost effective, high quality products in the plumbing community. Their focus has made them grow by leaps and bounds in just a few years by identifying the key problems in manufacturing today and solving them. Elements of Design produces high quality products ranging from kitchen, bath, and lavatory faucets to accessories such as diverters, towel bars, robe hooks, supply lines, and miscellaneous parts. With our low price, amazing stock times and quality products, you can rest assured that when you order a Elements of Design product you will love every part of the experience, and it will last for generations to come.

Deck mounted clawfoot tub faucet 1/4 turn valves
Ceramic disc cartridge
7" faucet center
8" spout reach
Single function personal hand shower
59" double interlock flex hose
1/2" IPS connections
Constructed from solid brass for durability and reliability
Finished with a premium color to resist tarnishing and corrosion
Triple Handle Chrome