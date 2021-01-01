From house of troy
House of Troy DST16 Steamer 2 Light 4-1/2" High Picture Light Mahogany Bronze / Antique Brass Accents Indoor Lighting Picture Lights
Advertisement
House of Troy DST16 Steamer 2 Light 4-1/2" High Picture Light FeaturesConstructed of metalHas metal shadeRequires (2) 40 watt medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsManufactured in the United StatesETL rated DimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 16"Extension: 12-1/2"Depth: 12-1/2"Shade Width: 16"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: T10Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 80 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Mahogany Bronze / Antique Brass Accents