Delta DSS-Victorian-1402 Monitor 14 Series Single Function Pressure Balanced Shower System with Shower Head, and 2 Body Sprays - Includes Rough-In Valves Delta Victorian DSS-Victorian-1402 Shower System Includes:Victorian 14 Series Shower Set (T14255-LHP)Victorian 3 Setting Diverter (T11855)Body Sprays Qty 2 (50102)Mixing Rough-In Valve (R10000-UNWSHF) Shower Only NO Tub OutletDiverter Rough-in Valve (R11000)Do you like this Delta shower system, but want to make changes to it? Give us a call & one of our customer care experts will help customize your own personal Delta shower. Delta Victorian DSS-Victorian-1402 Shower System Features:Covered under Delta's Limited Lifetime Faucet and Finish WarrantySingle Function Pressure Balanced Valve CartridgeSingle Metal Lever Handle for Ease of Temperature ControlMonitor Scald-Guard Valve Keeps Water Temperature to +/-3°F3 Setting 2 Port Diverter: 2 Individual Positions, 1 Shared PositionTouch-Clean Soft Spray ShowerheadTouch-Clean Body Sprays with 30 Degree Up and Down AdjustmentIntegrated Service Stops on Mixing Rough-In ValveDelta DSS-Victorian-1402 Delta Shower System Specifications:Shower Trim Dimensions: 7"W x 7"HDiverter Trim Dimensions: 4-1/2"W x 5"HShower Head Dimensions: 5-1/2"W x 4-1/4"HBody Spray Dimensions: 2-7/16"W x 2-7/16"H x 2"DShower Arm Flange Dimensions: 3"W x 3"HShower Arm Dimension: 5.5"Shower Head Flow Rate: 2.5 gpm @ 80psiBody Spray Flow Rate: 1.75 gpm @ 80 psi (per body spray)Rough-In Valve Flow Rate: 7.3 gpm @ 60 psiWhy Buy Delta Victorian DSS-Victorian-1402 From Us:We are a Delta Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty CoverageCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or OfficeDelta Victorian DSS-Victorian-1402 Shower Systems Technologies / Benefits:Touch Clean: Delta offers showers equipped with Touch Clean soft, rubber nubbins (spray holes) that allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. This is particularly helpful for areas with hard water.Monitor: Delta Monitor showers feature pressure balance valve cartridges, which protect against sudden temperature or pressure changes to keep the water in the shower within a safe +/- 3°F. Monitor valves also feature a high-temperature limit stop that can be adjusted to suit your shower needs.MultiChoice Valve: Flexibility is the big benefit of the MultiChoice Universal Valve. Once the MultiChoice rough is installed, future shower function upgrades or style changes can easily be made without altering the plumbing behind the wall. Pressure Balanced Chrome