Delta DSS-Vero-17T01 TempAssure 17T Series Thermostatic Shower System with Integrated Volume Control, Shower Head, and Hand Shower - Includes Rough-In Valves Delta Vero DSS-Vero-17T01 Shower System Includes: Vero 17T Series Shower Set (T17T253) Vero 3 Setting Diverter (T11853) Hand Shower Set with 24" Slide Bar and 69" Hose (57530) Wall Supply Elbow / Wall Union (50570) Mixing Rough-In Valve (R10000-UNWSHF) Shower Only NO Tub Outlet Diverter Rough-in Valve (R11000) Do you like this Delta shower system, but want to make changes to it? Give us a call & one of our customer care experts will help customize your own personal Delta shower. Delta Vero DSS-Vero-17T01 Shower System Features: Covered under Delta's Limited Lifetime Faucet and Finish Warranty Thermostatic Operation for Precise Temperature Control Dual Function: Handle Adjusts Volume; Dial on Handle Controls Temperature TempAssure Valve Keeps Water Temperature to +/-3°F 3 Setting 2 Port Diverter: 2 Individual Positions, 1 Shared Position Touch-Clean Full Body Spray Raincan Showerhead Touch-Clean Single Function Hand Shower 24" Slide Bar with Adjustable Slide Hand Shower Holder 69" Long UltraFlex Hose in Matching Finish Square Wall Elbow (1/2" IPS Inlet, 1/2" IPS Outlet) Integrated Service Stops on Mixing Rough-In Valve Delta DSS-Vero-17T01 Delta Shower System Specifications: Shower Trim Dimensions: 7-3/32"W x 5-19/32"H Diverter Trim Dimensions: 4-1/2"W x 4-1/2"H Hand Shower Dimension: 7-7/8"H Shower Head Dimension: 8-5/8"W Slide Bar Dimensions: 24"H x 1-3/8"D Wall Elbow Dimensions: 2-1/8"W x 2-1/8"H x 1-1/16"D Shower Arm Flange Dimensions: 2"W x 2"H Shower Arm Dimension: 16" Shower Head Flow Rate: 2.5 gpm @ 80psi Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.75 gpm @ 80 psi Rough-In Valve Flow Rate: 9.4 gpm @ 60 psi Why Buy Delta Vero DSS-Vero-17T01 From Us: We are a Delta Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty Coverage Customer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After Purchase A Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Delta Vero DSS-Vero-17T01 Shower Systems Technologies / Benefits: Touch Clean: Delta offers showers equipped with Touch Clean soft, rubber nubbins (spray holes) that allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. This is particularly helpful for areas with hard water. TempAssure: Delta’s higher-end dual function TempAssure thermostatic valve cartridges work like a thermostat. They use a wax and spring configuration to measure and monitor the temperature of the water and automatically adjust the hot/cold mix to precisely maintain water temperatures within a safe +/- 3°F. MultiChoice Valve: Flexibility is the big benefit of the MultiChoice Universal Valve. Once the MultiChoice rough is installed, future shower function upgrades or style changes can easily be made without altering the plumbing behind the wall. Integrated Volume Control: This Smart Feature provides separate controls for the temperature and volume on one trim plate, allowing you to set the temperature and keep it consistent shower after shower. Thermostatic Chrome