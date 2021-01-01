Delta DSS-Linden-1704 Monitor 17 Series Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower System with Volume Control, Shower Head, Hand Shower, and Slide Bar - Includes Rough-In Valves Delta DSS-Linden-1704 Shower System Includes: Linden 17 Series Tub and Shower Set (T17494) Linden 3 Setting Diverter (T11894) Hand Shower Set with 24" Slide Bar and 60" - 82" Hose (57021) Wall Supply Elbow / Wall Union (50560) Mixing Rough-In Valve (R10000-UNWS) Diverter Rough-in Valve (R11000) Do you like this Delta shower system, but want to make changes to it? Give us a call & one of our customer care experts will help customize your own personal Delta shower. Delta DSS-Linden-1704 Shower System Features: Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installations Premier finishing process - finish will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Single function H2Okinetic shower head Dual function cartridge - separate volume and temperature controls Pressure balancing valve cartridge with scald guard Tub and Shower Package Includes: valve trim, shower head, shower arm, diverter trim, hand shower with slide bar, wall supply, tub spout, diverter valve, and rough-in valve Designed for use with standard 1/2" or 3/4" U.S. plumbing connections All necessary mounting hardware is included Delta DSS-Linden-1704 Product Technologies / Benefits: H2Okinetic®: Delta’s proprietary H2Okinetic® technology uses the science of fluidics to create a warmer shower experience that feels like more water, without using more water. This is accomplished through larger water droplets that leave the spray head in a unique wave pattern. H2Okinetic® showers are self-cleaning, have larger spray holes that don’t clog, and do not use any moving parts, so they are very low-maintenance. Monitor®: Delta Monitor® showers feature pressure balance valve cartridges, which protect against sudden temperature or pressure changes to keep the water in the shower within a safe +/- 3°F. Monitor® valves also feature a high-temperature limit stop that can be adjusted to suit your shower needs. MultiChoice® Valve: Flexibility is the big benefit of the MultiChoice® Universal Valve. Once the MultiChoice® rough is installed, future shower function upgrades or style changes can easily be made without altering the plumbing behind the wall. Independent Volume Control: Dual-control valve trims are what separate Delta showers from the competition. The top, smaller handle controls temperature, while the bottom, larger dial controls the water volume (flow rate). The distinct advantage to this is that you can set the temperature control to a temperature you like, and then leave it, turning the shower on and off each time with the volume control. You’ll never have to fuss with the temperature again. Delta DSS-Linden-1704 Shower Valve Trim / Diverter Trim Specifications: Valve trim dial rotations adjustable between 90° and 180° Temperature control includes pre-set safety stop with override Three function diverter with 2 individual positions, 1 shared position (for example, a shower head and hand shower could be run individually or together) Valve trim features integrated volume control handle Valve Trim Diameter: 6-3/8" Diverter Trim Diameter: 4-1/2" Extra secure mounting assemblies All necessary mounting hardware and valves are included Delta DSS-Linden-1704 Hand Shower / Slide Bar Specifications: Multi-function hand shower with three spray patterns - full body spray, massage spray, and aerated spray Dual check valves prevent and protect from backflow Wall supply is included with hand shower and slide bar Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Slide Bar Length: 24" Hose Length: 60" - 82" All necessary mounting hardware included Delta DSS-Linden-1704 Shower Head Specifications: Single function H2Okinetic® shower head with full spray pattern Shower Head Diameter: 6" Shower Head Height: 2-5/8" Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Shower Arm Reach: 5-1/2" All necessary mounting hardware included Delta DSS-Linden-1704 Tub Spout Specifications: Features a classic pull-up integrated diverter Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of tub Tub Spout Reach: 6-1/2" All necessary mounting hardware included Why Buy Delta DSS-Linden-1704 Custom Shower System From Us: We are a Delta Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty Coverage Customer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After Purchase A Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Pressure Balanced Chrome