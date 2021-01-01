Delta DSS-Linden-1702 Monitor 17 Series Dual Function Pressure Balanced Shower System with Integrated Volume Control, Shower Head, and 2 Body Sprays - Includes Rough-In Valves Delta Linden DSS-Linden-1702 Shower System Includes: Linden 17 Series Shower Set (T17294) Linden 3 Setting Diverter (T11894) Body Sprays Qty 2 (50102) Mixing Rough-In Valve (R10000-UNWSHF) Shower Only NO Tub Outlet Diverter Rough-in Valve (R11000) Do you like this Delta shower system, but want to make changes to it? Give us a call & one of our customer care experts will help customize your own personal Delta shower. Delta Linden DSS-Linden-1702 Shower System Features: Covered under Delta's Limited Lifetime Faucet and Finish Warranty Dual Function Pressure Balanced Valve Cartridge Separate Metal Lever Volume and Temperature Controls for Maximum Comfort Handle Adjusts Volume; Dial on Handle Controls Temperature Monitor Scald-Guard Valve Keeps Water Temperature to +/-3°F 3 Setting 2 Port Diverter: 2 Individual Positions, 1 Shared Position Self-Cleaning H2Okinetic Spray Raincan Showerhead Touch-Clean Body Sprays with 30 Degree Up and Down Adjustment Integrated Service Stops on Mixing Rough-In Valve Delta DSS-Linden-1702 Delta Shower System Specifications: Shower Trim Dimensions: 6-3/8"W x 6-3/8"H Diverter Trim Dimensions: 4-1/2"W x 5"H Shower Head Dimensions: 6"W x 2-5/8"H Body Spray Dimensions: 2-7/16"W x 2-7/16"H x 2"D Shower Arm Flange Dimensions: 2.5"W x 2.5"H Shower Arm Dimension: 5.5" Shower Head Flow Rate: 1.75 gpm @ 80psi Body Spray Flow Rate: 1.75 gpm @ 80 psi (per body spray) Rough-In Valve Flow Rate: 6.7 gpm @ 60 psi Why Buy Delta Linden DSS-Linden-1702 From Us: We are a Delta Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty Coverage Customer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After Purchase A Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Delta Linden DSS-Linden-1702 Shower Systems Technologies / Benefits: H2Okinetic: Delta’s proprietary H2Okinetic technology uses the science of fluidics to create a warmer shower experience that feels like more water, without using more water. This is accomplished through larger water droplets that leave the spray head in a unique wave pattern. H2Okinetic showers are self-cleaning, have larger spray holes that don’t clog, and do not use any moving parts, so they are very low-maintenance. Monitor: Delta Monitor showers feature pressure balance valve cartridges, which protect against sudden temperature or pressure changes to keep the water in the shower within a safe +/- 3°F. Monitor valves also feature a high-temperature limit stop that can be adjusted to suit your shower needs. MultiChoice Valve: Flexibility is the big benefit of the MultiChoice Universal Valve. Once the MultiChoice rough is installed, future shower function upgrades or style changes can easily be made without altering the plumbing behind the wall. Eco Friendly: Delta’s Eco Friendly showers do more than protect our nation’s water resources. By using less hot water, they extend your hot water supply – meaning you can enjoy longer, warmer showers. Those who take quick showers will enjoy the reduced water-heating costs alongside reduced water bills. Integrated Volume Control: This Smart Feature provides separate controls for the temperature and volume on one trim plate, allowing you to set the temperature and keep it consistent shower after shower. Pressure Balanced Chrome