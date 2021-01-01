Delta DSS-Linden-1404 Monitor 14 Series Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower System with Shower Head, Hand Shower, and Slide Bar - Includes Rough-In Valves Delta DSS-Linden-1404 Shower System Includes: Linden 14 Series Tub and Shower Set (T14494) Linden 3 Setting Diverter (T11894) Hand Shower Set with 24" Slide Bar and 60" - 82" Hose (57021) Wall Supply Elbow / Wall Union (50560) Mixing Rough-In Valve (R10000-UNWS) Diverter Rough-in Valve (R11000) Do you like this Delta shower system, but want to make changes to it? Give us a call & one of our customer care experts will help customize your own personal Delta shower. Delta DSS-Linden-1404 Shower System Features: Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installations Premier finishing process - finish will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Single function shower head Single function cartridge - dial controls temperature of water Pressure balancing valve cartridge with scald guard Tub and Shower Package Includes: valve trim, shower head, shower arm, diverter trim, hand shower with slide bar, wall supply, tub spout, diverter valve, and rough-in valve Designed for use with standard 1/2" or 3/4" U.S. plumbing connections All necessary mounting hardware is included Delta DSS-Linden-1404 Product Technologies / Benefits: Monitor®: Delta Monitor® showers feature pressure balance valve cartridges, which protect against sudden temperature or pressure changes to keep the water in the shower within a safe +/- 3°F. Monitor® valves also feature a high-temperature limit stop that can be adjusted to suit your shower needs. MultiChoice® Valve: Flexibility is the big benefit of the MultiChoice® Universal Valve. Once the MultiChoice® rough is installed, future shower function upgrades or style changes can easily be made without altering the plumbing behind the wall. Touch Clean: Only Delta offers showers equipped with Touch Clean soft, rubber nubbins (spray holes) that allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. This is particularly helpful for areas with hard water. Delta DSS-Linden-1404 Shower Valve Trim / Diverter Trim Specifications: 120° swinging temperature dial Temperature control includes pre-set safety stop with override Three function diverter with 2 individual positions, 1 shared position (for example, a shower head and hand shower could be run individually or together) Valve Trim Diameter: 7" Diverter Trim Diameter: 4-1/2" Extra secure mounting assemblies All necessary mounting hardware and valves are included Delta DSS-Linden-1404 Hand Shower / Slide Bar Specifications: Multi-function hand shower with three spray patterns - full body spray, massage spray, and aerated spray Dual check valves prevent and protect from backflow Wall supply is included with hand shower and slide bar Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Slide Bar Length: 24" Hose Length: 60" - 82" All necessary mounting hardware included Delta DSS-Linden-1404 Shower Head Specifications: Single function shower head with touch clean nubbins Shower Head Diameter: 5-1/8" Shower Head Height: 2-5/8" Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Shower Arm Reach: 5-1/2" All necessary mounting hardware included Delta DSS-Linden-1404 Tub Spout Specifications: Features a classic pull-up integrated diverter Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of tub Tub Spout Reach: 6-1/2" All necessary mounting hardware included Why Buy Delta DSS-Linden-1404 Custom Shower System From Us: We are a Delta Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty Coverage Customer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After Purchase A Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Pressure Balanced Chrome