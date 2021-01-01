Delta DSS-Lahara-17T02 TempAssure 17T Series Thermostatic Shower System with Integrated Volume Control, Shower Head, and 3 Body Sprays - Includes Rough-In Valves Delta Lahara DSS-Lahara-17T02 Shower System Includes:Lahara 17T Series Shower Set (T17T238)Lahara 3 Setting Diverter (t11800)Body Sprays Qty 3 (50102)Mixing Rough-In Valve (R10000-UNWSHF) Shower Only NO Tub OutletDiverter Rough-in Valve (R11000)Do you like this Delta shower system, but want to make changes to it? Give us a call & one of our customer care experts will help customize your own personal Delta shower. Delta Lahara DSS-Lahara-17T02 Shower System Features:Covered under Delta's Limited Lifetime Faucet and Finish WarrantyThermostatic Operation for Precise Temperature ControlDual Function: Handle Adjusts Volume; Dial on Handle Controls TemperatureTempAssure Valve Keeps Water Temperature to +/-3°F3 Setting 2 Port Diverter: 2 Individual Positions, 1 Shared PositionTouch-Clean Full Body Spray Raincan ShowerheadTouch-Clean Body Sprays with 30 Degree Up and Down AdjustmentIntegrated Service Stops on Mixing Rough-In ValveDelta DSS-Lahara-17T02 Delta Shower System Specifications:Shower Trim Dimensions: 7"W x 7"HDiverter Trim Dimensions: 4-1/2"W x 4-1/2"HShower Head Dimensions: 5-1/8"W x 2-5/8"HBody Spray Dimensions: 2-7/16"W x 2-7/16"H x 2"DShower Arm Flange Dimensions: 2.5"W x 2.5"HShower Arm Dimension: 5.5"Shower Head Flow Rate: 2 gpm @ 80psiBody Spray Flow Rate: 1.75 gpm @ 80 psi (per body spray)Rough-In Valve Flow Rate: 9.4 gpm @ 60 psiWhy Buy Delta Lahara DSS-Lahara-17T02 From Us:We are a Delta Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty CoverageCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or OfficeDelta Lahara DSS-Lahara-17T02 Shower Systems Technologies / Benefits:Touch Clean: Delta offers showers equipped with Touch Clean soft, rubber nubbins (spray holes) that allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. This is particularly helpful for areas with hard water.TempAssure: Delta’s higher-end dual function TempAssure thermostatic valve cartridges work like a thermostat. They use a wax and spring configuration to measure and monitor the temperature of the water and automatically adjust the hot/cold mix to precisely maintain water temperatures within a safe +/- 3°F.MultiChoice Valve: Flexibility is the big benefit of the MultiChoice Universal Valve. Once the MultiChoice rough is installed, future shower function upgrades or style changes can easily be made without altering the plumbing behind the wall.Eco Friendly: Delta’s Eco Friendly showers do more than protect our nation’s water resources. By using less hot water, they extend your hot water supply – meaning you can enjoy longer, warmer showers. Those who take quick showers will enjoy the reduced water-heating costs alongside reduced water bills.Integrated Volume Control: This Smart Feature provides separate controls for the temperature and volume on one trim plate, allowing you to set the temperature and keep it consistent shower after shower. Thermostatic Chrome